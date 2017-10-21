Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Up to 11 helpers through eight games
Kuznetsov recorded a power-play assist -- his 11th of the season -- during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Detroit. He still hasn't scored a goal this season.
Posting 11 points through eight games is nothing to shake a fist at, but fantasy owners would love to see Kuznetsov chip in the odd goal. It's encouraging to see the pivot record a season-high five shots (seven attempts), and it would be shocking if the goalless drought extended too much longer. He remains a go-to asset in all fantasy settings, and this season's promotion to the No. 1 power-play unit raises his value considerably.
