The NHL's Department of Player Safety has scheduled a hearing Tuesday with Kuznetsov.
Kuznetsov is under scrutiny for high-sticking Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs during Washington's 6-4 win over the Canucks on Monday. The incident occurred late in the second period and resulted in a minor penalty. Kuznetsov also registered three assists in the game, giving him four points in four games this season.
