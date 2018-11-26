Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Will miss sixth straight game

Kuznetsov (upper body) is not expected to play Monday against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov continues to be sidelined with what is believed to be a concussion but was at least able to make the trip to New York. With the Capitals next in action on Friday, it's possible a long layoff will be enough time for the 26-year-old to get back up to speed before he misses a seventh straight game, but it will be touch and go in the interim so keep checking for updates.

