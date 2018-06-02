Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Will play Game 3

Kuznetsov (upper body) will suit up for Saturday's Game 3 showdown against Vegas, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov was injured during Washington's Game 2 victory Wednesday. His presence will be huge for the Capitals as they host the Golden Knights in an attempt to take the 2-1 series lead. The 26-year-old has 11 goals and 25 points during this playoff run.