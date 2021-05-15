Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will miss Game 1 against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kusznetsov and goalie Ilya Samsonov remain in the protocols and will both miss Washington's postseason opener as a result. They'll hope to clear the protocols in time for Monday's Game 2. Lars Eller is expected to center the second line in Kuznetsov's absence, though T.J. Oshie (lower body) is also an option to slide over from the wing if he suits up.