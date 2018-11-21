Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Won't play versus Blackhawks

Kuznetsov (upper body) is expected to miss Wednesday's clash with Chicago, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The fact that Kuznetsov has yet to get back on the ice certainly doesn't bode well for a return in the near future. The center -- who is rumored to be dealing with a concussion -- has racked up 21 points through the first 18 games of the season. Replacing his level of productivity won't be easy, with Nicklas Backstrom likely to fill Kuznetsov's spot on the top line.