Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Won't return Wednesday
Kuznetsov won't retake the ice Wednesday against the Jets due to an upper-body injury and will be reevaluated Thursday.
Kuznetsov was reportedly elbowed in the head during the contest, which certainly is a cause for concern that could include concussion tests. Additional info regarding his status will likely surface following his reevaluation Thursday, so consider the star pivot a question mark ahead of Friday's game against the Avalanche.
