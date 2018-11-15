Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Won't return Wednesday

Kuznetsov won't retake the ice Wednesday against the Jets due to an upper-body injury and will be reevaluated Thursday.

Kuznetsov was reportedly elbowed in the head during the contest, which certainly is a cause for concern that could include concussion tests. Additional info regarding his status will likely surface following his reevaluation Thursday, so consider the star pivot a question mark ahead of Friday's game against the Avalanche.

