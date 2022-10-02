The Capitals placed Carlsson on waivers Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Carlsson signed a two-way deal this offseason and it looks like he'll begin the year with AHL Hershey. The 29-year-old blueliner has 16 points in 75 career NHL contests.
