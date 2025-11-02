Bjorklund posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Hershey's 2-0 win over Providence on Saturday.

Bjorklund earned his first AHL shutout in just his sixth game at the level. He's allowed just seven goals on 101 shots to begin 2025-26, going 3-0-1 in four contests. Clay Stevenson is the presumed starter for Hershey and the first in line for a call-up should the Capitals need one, but Bjorklund is just 23 years old and looks to be developing into a decent prospect in his own right.