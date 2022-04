Bjorklund signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Capitals on Friday.

Washington's still searching for a franchise goalie, as Ilya Samsonov doesn't appear capable of claiming that mantle. Perhaps Bjorklund -- whom the Capitals selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft -- could become that guy eventually, but the 19-year-old netminder will need some seasoning in the AHL first.