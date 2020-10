Bjorklund was selected by the Capitals with the 179th overall selection during the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Bjorklund posted a modest 2.91 GAA and .897 save percentage behind an impressive 20-5-1 record in 28 games with WHL Medicine Hat during the 2019-20 season. The athletic netminder is expected to hone his skills in the minors for the foreseeable future.