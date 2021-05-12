Hathaway notched an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Hathaway assisted on Carl Hagelin's sixth goal of the season to tie the game on a loose puck from in close. The 29-year-old finished the regular season with 18 points, six goals and 12 assists, along with 179 hits and 66 PIM playing in all 56 games.