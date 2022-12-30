Hathaway tallied an assist and dished out seven hits during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Hathaway has managed five points over his last eight games -- along with a very healthy 28 hits. The 31-year-old continues to be a valuable role player on the fourth line with Alexei Protas and Nic Dowd, but his fantasy value remains largely confined to deeper leagues that reward his prowess as a hitter (134).