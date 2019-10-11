Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Bags apple Thursday
Hathaway registered an assist and two penalty minutes during Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.
Hathaway is acquitting himself well on the Capitals fourth line after signing a four-year contract in July with two points in his first five games. The rugged winger could be in store for a career year if he can keep producing at this rate, but his 20% shooting rate is due for some regression so keep this hot start in the proper context.
