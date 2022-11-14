Hathaway scored a late goal during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the quick-starting Lightning.

By the time Hathaway scored his second goal of the season Sunday, the Lightning, benefitting from four first-period goals, were cruising to the home win. Down 6-2 with less than three minutes to play, the 30-year-old right winger kept grinding, converting from the slot area with 2:02 to go. It was his first goal in 10 outings.