Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Chips in shorthanded helper
Hathaway produced a shorthanded assist, a plus-2 rating and a team-high six hits in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canucks.
Hathaway was signed by the Capitals for performances like this. He's up to six points and 36 hits in 13 games this year. While he won't always etch his name on the scoresheet, Hathaway can typically impart a physical toll on opponents, which will likely make him a fixture in the lineup.
