Hathaway recorded an assist, two shots and three hits during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Hathaway now has helpers in consecutive games, giving him four goals and 12 points in 35 games on the season. The burly winger is a useful role player for the Capitals, but the 29-year-old's streaky offense and largely checking-line role limits his overall fantasy upside.
More News
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Lights lamp in blowout•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Fills stat sheet Thursday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Tallies assist•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Buries goal Thursday•