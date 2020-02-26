Play

Hathaway posted a goal, five penalty minutes, two shots and two hits during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Hathaway snapped a 22-game scoreless streak with his sixth goal and 13th point of the season in 60 games. The burly winger isn't much of a fantasy factor outside of hits (179) and can be ignored in most formats.

