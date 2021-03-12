Hathaway tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating, five PIM and four shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Hathaway was a goal away from a "Gordie Howe hat trick" and made his presence felt during Washington's second encounter with the Flyers in the last week. The burly winger is a useful role player for the Capitals, but with just three goals and seven points in 26 games, does not possess much fantasy relevance outside of deeper leagues where his contributions in peripheral categories like hits (76) are valued.