Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Finds net in loss
Hathaway scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM with two hits in a 5-2 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.
Hathaway finished off a transition rush late in the second period to pull the Capitals to within 3-2. It was the second tally in the last four games for the 28-year-old, who has eight goals and 14 points in 63 games in his first season with Washington.
