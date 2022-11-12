Hathaway was fined $4,054.05 for unsportsmanlike conduct Saturday from an incident in Friday's game against Tampa Bay.
Hathaway received five minutes for fighting and 10-minute misconduct at the 1:56 mark of the second period. He dropped the gloves with Pat Maroon after Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel delivered a hit to the head on Lightning blueliner Cal Foote. Aube-Kubel will face a hearing Saturday, but Hathaway's wallet is just a little lighter stemming from the incident.
