Hathaway has been suspended three games for spitting on Anaheim's Erik Gudbranson during Monday's win.

Hathaway was kicked out of the game, and now he'll watch the next three from the press box. The 27-year-old is eligible to return Nov. 29 against the Lightning. The Capitals called up Beck Malenstyn from AHL Hershey to fill into Hathaway's bottom-six role.