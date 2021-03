Hathaway scored a goal on three shots Monday in a 6-0 victory over the Sabres.

Hathaway got his stick on a Justin Schultz one-timer to put Washington ahead 5-0 just under seven minutes into the final period. The fourth-line winger has picked up four points over his last three contests, adding a terrific plus-6 rating during that stretch. For the year, Hathaway has supplied four goals and six assists in 28 games.