Hathaway recorded an assist, two shots on goal and seven hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Hathaway set up Nic Dowd on the opening tally 3:44 into the second period. In the playoffs, Hathaway had two points, 36 hits, eight shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating through six contests. The 30-year-old will be in the last year of his contract next season as he looks to build on his 26-point, 250-hit effort from 76 regular-season contests in 2021-22.