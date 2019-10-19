Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Points in four of last five games
Hathaway scored a goal on two shots and had five PIM with three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Hathaway rounded out the scoring in the final minute of the third period, tallying his third goal of the year. The first-year Capital already has five points in nine games after notching a career-high 19 in 76 games with the Flames last season.
