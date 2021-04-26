Hathaway tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating, four shots and two hits during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Hathaway has posted two goals, 21 PIM and 21 hits over his last seven games. The burly winger is a key cog on Washington's fourth line, but with just five goals and 15 points in 48 games, the 29-year-old shouldn't garner much fantasy attention outside of leagues where his prowess in peripheral categories like hits (154) is a consideration.