Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Pots goal Saturday
Hathaway tallied a goal, two shots and five hits during Saturday's 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay.
Hathaway has three goals, 17 PIM and 12 shots in his last eight games and continues to pay dividends as a reliable bottom-six winger for the Capitals. Despite the recent production, the 27-year-old winger has managed just 10 points on the season rendering him a negligible fantasy asset for most purposes.
