Hathaway tallied a goal and two PIM while logging 15:14 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Hathaway knotted the game up at three apiece in the second period to give him three points in the first eight games. The 29-year-old winger has seen a considerable increase in playing time --averaging 15:02-- while the Capitals have been dealing with injuries and COVID-19 issues in the last four games, so it's likely the production will fade once the Maine winger assumes his normal fourth-line role.