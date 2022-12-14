Hathaway produced a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hathaway helped out on goals by Nic Dowd and Dmitry Orlov in the contest. This was Hathaway's second multi-point game this season, and it snapped a six-game point drought for the fourth-line winger. He's up to two goals, four assists, 33 shots on net, 107 hits, 36 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 31 outings.