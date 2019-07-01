Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Reaches terms with Washington
Hathaway signed a four-year, $6 million contract with the Capitals on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
The Flames previously had Hathaway under contract through a series of one-year deals, but the Capitals scouts evidently have a clearer idea about what he can bring to the table. Last season, the bottom-six winger dialed in 11 goals -- including five game-winners -- and eight assists over 76 contests. Physicality is the name of the game for Hathaway, as he also committed to a career-high 200 hits in 2018-19. You'd have to be invovled in a fairly deep fantasy league in order to see Hathaway drafted, but his stock is on the rise now that he's associated with a Capitals team that won the Stanley Cup just two years ago.
