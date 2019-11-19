Hathaway tallied an assist, three hits and 15 PIM during Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Hathaway was ejected after apparently spitting on Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson during a fracas late in the second period. While the 28--year-old has managed a helpful two goals and seven points in 23 games while logging just 11:38 of ice time in his inaugural season with the Capitals, his fantasy value outside of deeper leagues that count hits (65) is negligible.