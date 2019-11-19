Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Receives match penalty
Hathaway tallied an assist, three hits and 15 PIM during Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Hathaway was ejected after apparently spitting on Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson during a fracas late in the second period. While the 28--year-old has managed a helpful two goals and seven points in 23 games while logging just 11:38 of ice time in his inaugural season with the Capitals, his fantasy value outside of deeper leagues that count hits (65) is negligible.
More News
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Chips in shorthanded helper•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Points in four of last five games•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Bags apple Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Bags apple Thursday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Reaches terms with Washington•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Provides physicality•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.