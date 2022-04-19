Hathaway scored a goal and registered five hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hathaway opened the scoring four minutes into the game, ripping a shot past Darcy Kuemper after stealing the puck in the neutral zone. The 30-year-old winger now has a goal in consecutive games, and three in his last four contests -- an impressive stretch for a fourth-line line winger. Hathaway now has a career-high 14 goals and sits top-ten in the league with 232 hits.