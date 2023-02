Hathaway scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets.

Hathaway opened the scoring five minutes into the first period on Tuesday, deflecting a Lars Eller shot past Joonas Korpisalo. The goal snapped a six-game scoring drought for Hathaway. The 31-year-old winger has eight goals, seven assists, and 182 hits while playing a bottom-six role in Washington.