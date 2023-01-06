Hathaway tallied a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Following a net-front scramble, Hathaway beat a sprawling Elvis Merzlikins with a wrist shot to extend Washington's lead to 4-2 late in the second period. The 31-year-old Hathaway now has three points (two goals and an assist) in his last four contests. While he won't keep up this scoring pace in a fourth-line role, Hathaway has been productive while providing a physical presence for the Capitals with five goals, six assists, and 139 hits.