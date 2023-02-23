Hathaway will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Anaheim for trade-related reasons.

Hathaway has nine goals and 16 points in 59 contests in 2022-23 while averaging 12:06 of ice time. He's in the final season of a four-year, $6 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, so if the Capitals are looking to be sellers at the deadline, then it would make sense for them to shop him. With Hathaway out of the lineup, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday, might play against the Ducks.