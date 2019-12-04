Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Second career two-goal outing
Hathaway scored twice and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
The heavy-hitting winger showed off a scoring touch by netting the first and fourth goals for the Capitals in the contest. The tallies are Hathaway's first points since returning from a suspension. The 28-year-old is up to nine points, 73 hits and 29 shots on goal in 26 games.
More News
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Suspension over•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Handed three-game ban•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Set for hearing with league•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Receives match penalty•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Chips in shorthanded helper•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Points in four of last five games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.