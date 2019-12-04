Play

Hathaway scored twice and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The heavy-hitting winger showed off a scoring touch by netting the first and fourth goals for the Capitals in the contest. The tallies are Hathaway's first points since returning from a suspension. The 28-year-old is up to nine points, 73 hits and 29 shots on goal in 26 games.

