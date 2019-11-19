Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Set for hearing with league
Hathaway will have a hearing with the league for spitting on Anaheim's Erik Gudbranson in Monday's matchup, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Hathaway could face a possible fine or suspension for the incident in addition to the match penalty he was assessed during the game. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, so the Caps should find out ahead of puck drop whether the winger will be available versus the Rangers.
