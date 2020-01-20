Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Slumps into break
Hathaway has no points in his last nine games.
The rugged winger produced well early in the season, but has cooled off as of late. With just 12 points in 46 games, the 28-year-old can be safely ignored as a fantasy asset until he can rekindle his offense or secure a more meaningful offensive role.
