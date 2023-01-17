Hathaway scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

One second after the game's midpoint, Hathaway scored to get the Capitals on the board. They'd add three more goals, including Dmitry Orlov's overtime tally to erase what had been a three-goal deficit. It's been a productive stretch for Hathaway lately -- he has four goals, one assist and 18 hits over his last eight contests. For the season, the fourth-line winger is up to seven tallies, seven helpers, 54 shots, 152 hits, 46 PIM and 50 blocked shots through 46 appearances.