Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Suspension over
Hathaway has served his three-game suspension and is eligible to return Friday against the Lightning, Samantha Pell of the Washington Post reports.
Hathaway should return to a bottom-six role, where he'll look to build on his season totals of two goals and five assists through 23 games played.
