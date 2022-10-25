Hathaway scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

He helped set up Nic Dowd midway through the first period to get the Capitals on the board before Hathaway grabbed a loose puck in the New Jersey zone in the second and gave his squad a 2-1 lead. The points were the first of the season for the fourth-line grinder, but with four more hits Monday, he already has 24 through seven games after he racked up a career-high 250 in 2021-22.