Hathaway scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
He helped set up Nic Dowd midway through the first period to get the Capitals on the board before Hathaway grabbed a loose puck in the New Jersey zone in the second and gave his squad a 2-1 lead. The points were the first of the season for the fourth-line grinder, but with four more hits Monday, he already has 24 through seven games after he racked up a career-high 250 in 2021-22.
More News
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Offers helper Friday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Scores goal in victory•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Back at practice•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Deflects in only goal in loss•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Efficient producer on fourth line•