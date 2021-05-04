Hathaway scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The Caps needed some lesser lights to step up with the forward ranks thinned for various reasons, and Hathaway responded with only his second multi-point performance of the season. The 29-year-old now has six goals and 17 points through 52 games.
More News
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Dishes helper Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Lights lamp in blowout•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Fills stat sheet Thursday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Tallies assist•