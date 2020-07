Pilon was not part of the 31-man playoff roster Washington released on Sunday.

Pilon joins winger Shane Gersich and goaltender Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) as the final cuts before the Capitals head to the Toronto playoff bubble. The 22-year-old forward will compete for a roster spot on the Capitals for the upcoming 2020-21 season, but is irrelevant for fantasy purposes until he can garner a regular NHL role.