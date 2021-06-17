Pilon agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.5 million contract with Washington on Thursday.

Perhaps the most significant part of Pilon's new deal is the fact that it starts as a two-way contract but then becomes a one-way in the second year, which will make him a significantly stronger candidate for the 23-man roster heading into the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old center made his NHL debut this year but ultimately spent most of the campaign playing for AHL Hershey, for which he garnered 16 points in 14 contests.