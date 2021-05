Pilon was assigned to Washington's taxi squad Tuesday.

Pilon logged 10:40 of ice time during Washington's 2-1 overtime win against the Flyers -- his first game in the NHL ranks. The 23-year-old may be called upon if Washington remains shorthanded once the playoffs begin, but the 87th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft will likely have to wait a while longer for a meaningful role in the big leagues.