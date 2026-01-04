Clarke scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 5-2 win over Rockford on Sunday.

Clarke had been limited to one goal over his previous nine outings before Sunday's rare burst of offense. The 24-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 14 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 27 appearances. While the Capitals are dealing with some injuries at the NHL level, Clarke hasn't been consistent enough to be a top option for a call-up.