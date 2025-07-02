Clarke signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Wednesday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Clarke was an unrestricted free agent after Minnesota decided against presenting him with a qualifying offer Monday. The 24-year-old had 16 goals, 37 points and 36 PIM in 64 regular-season outings with AHL Iowa in 2024-25. He didn't appear in the NHL last year, but Clarke did log three regular-season games with New Jersey in 2023-24, recording no points, two PIM and six hits while averaging 11:23 of ice time.