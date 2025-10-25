Clarke scored twice on three shots in AHL Hershey's 5-4 loss to Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Clarke has had a decent start to the AHL season with three goals in five games. His offense slid last year with Iowa, where he had 16 goals and 37 points in 64 regular-season outings, down from point totals of 49 and 58 from the previous two campaigns with Utica. That's not a positive trend to see from a scoring winger who is now on his third NHL organization. The Capitals have few NHL-ready prospects waiting in the wings, but with a strong crop of forwards in DC, it's unlikely Clarke gets much of a chance to contribute with the big club this year.