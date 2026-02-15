Clarke scored two goals in AHL Hershey's 6-3 win over Belleville on Saturday.

Clarke has scored three times over his last two games. For the season, the 24-year-old forward is at 14 goals and 21 points in 42 appearances. That is his lowest per-game pace since 2021-22. The Capitals have no room in the NHL and better options for call-ups on Hershey's roster, so Clarke is unlikely to see time with the big club in 2025-26.