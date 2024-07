Haman-Aktell secured a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Wednesday.

Haman-Aktell saw action in six games for the Capitals last season in which he registered one assist, five shots and 11 hits while averaging 10:38 of ice time. The 25-year-old blueliner wasn't significantly more productive in the minors last year, recording a mere 11 points in 55 regular-season contests -- though he produced well in the playoffs with five goals and four helpers in 17 clashes.